Donated Freezer Will Help Rescue Mission Feed Thousands More

There are many ways to make an impact in one’s community – some small, some vast. Kroger recently made a donation that will have a massive impact on thousands of men, women and children struggling with hunger and food insecurity in the Roanoke Valley.

For the Rescue Mission, keeping food donations fresh is of the utmost importance, which is why a recent walk-in freezer donation from Kroger was critical to the success of the nonprofits overall mission. The freezer, worth $23,271, will allow many thousands more families and individuals struggling with hunger to be helped for years to come.

Last year, the Rescue Mission of Roanoke served 204,826 meals to those struggling with hunger in the region. Additionally, more than 7,000 families and individuals with housing, but struggling with food insecurity, received Manna food boxes, which are taken home and turned in to tasty and nutritious meals for those looking to supplement tight food budgets.

“Finding ways to solve hunger in the community is the spirit of our Zero Hunger Zero Waste commitment,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “The work the Rescue Mission is doing in the community is important and admirable. We’re thrilled to have been able to play a small part in their fight against hunger, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact the freezer will have on the people they serve.”

Lee Clark, CEO of the Rescue Mission added, “This donation will have an impact not only on those who are eating at the Rescue Mission today, but if one considers the child who is able to eat a healthy meal at the Mission and in turn is able to focus on school work instead of hunger, this donation will truly have a positive impact on generations to come.”

The size of the walk in freezer is another exciting element of the donation. With more space, waste is eliminated. As a result of the expanded freezer space, the Rescue Mission is able to provide more to Manna families in need.

With many amazing donations, from hundreds of thousands of pounds of donated food last year to a brand new truck to transport food donations to this brand new freezer, one thing is abundantly clear: Kroger cares about this community and all who live in it.