Rep. Griffith / Congressional Coal Caucus Blast EPA Rules

The Congressional Coal Caucus Co-Chairs Representatives Dan Meuser (R-PA), Carol Miller (R-WV), Harriet Hageman (R-WY), and Morgan Griffith (R-VA) have issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) power plant rules targeting the coal fleet:

“Despite the warnings of grid transmission operators, utilities, grid reliability experts and regulators that the U.S. is facing a grid reliability crisis compounded by surging power demand, the EPA has ignored those warnings and pushed ahead with its destructive agenda to essentially end coal powered electricity in the United States. EPA is using the cumulative impact of a suite of rules – a so-called ‘Clean Power Plan 2.0.’ EPA’s rules will accelerate coal plant retirements when our grid reliability and the affordability of the nation’s power supply demand just the opposite. EPA’s refusal to heed the warnings of the experts tasked with keeping the lights on and ensuring a reliable supply of power is alarming and will likely have negative consequences for millions of Americans,” said the Congressional Coal Caucus Co-Chairs.

The Congressional Coal Caucus is the voice of American coal communities in Congress. It represents both eastern and western mining states, and all types of coal produced throughout the country.