National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine Returns to Moss Arts Center

The orchestra will perform Dmytro Bortniansky’s “Sinfonia Concertante in B-flat major”; Johannes Brahms’ “Symphony no. 3 in F major, op. 90”; and Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Piano Concerto no. 2,” featuring piano soloist Volodymyr Vynnytsky.

Premiering in 1883, Brahms’ third symphony is a classic work, and one of the composer’s most familiar and beloved creations. Opening with winds, the piece has four movements with impressive thematic unity — each movement ends quietly but is filled with powerful moments of restrained tension.

Led by artistic director and chief conductor Volodymyr Sirenko, the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine is considered one of the finest symphony orchestras in Eastern Europe. Performing world premieres of works by Sergei Prokofiev, Dmitri Shostakovich, Evgen Stankovych, and other famed composers, the orchestra has gained international recognition over a remarkably short period of time.

After an appearance in Moscow, Shostakovich commented, “This orchestra has as distinguished a group of performers as one would be likely to find anywhere. The ensemble of the orchestra is of the highest level. In addition, the various soloists and instrumental groups within the orchestra play exceptionally and complement each other beautifully—as would the greatest of the world’s symphony orchestras.”

The orchestra has toured around the world and released more than 100 recordings of both Ukrainian and international repertoires, garnering two Grammy nominations.

This performance is supported in part by a gift from Carl J. Pfeiffer and Linda J. Pfeiffer.