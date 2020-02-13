City Accepting Registrations for 2020 Leadership College

Have you ever wondered how the City government operates? Do you know which department is responsible for what service? Do you want to make changes in your neighborhood?

If your answer is “yes” to any of these questions, then consider participating in the City’s Leadership College, a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase your knowledge of City government and help you better understand the services it provides.

This course is an interactive, practical, and engaging series of discussions and activities that include off-site sessions and fieldtrips.

Registration is free, but participants must live or work in the City of Roanoke. Classes meet from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building on Thursday evenings, March 19 and through May 14. A light dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.