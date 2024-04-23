Jefferson Center Introduces New Senior Director of Development

Jefferson Center Foundation, a Roanoke-based nonprofit organization focused on community enrichment through the performing arts and arts education, welcomes Dr. Tonia Socha-Mower as its new Senior Director of Development.

Dr. Socha-Mower brings nearly thirty years of fundraising and nonprofit leadership expertise to her new Senior Director of Development role at Jefferson Center. Serving previously as the Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director of the American Association of Dental Boards, she showcased her remarkable talent by securing the largest sponsorships in the organization’s history, demonstrating her proficiency in relationship building, revenue generation, and financial support acquisition.

During her tenure as Director of Counseling, Medical, and Dental Services at Morehead State University, she led initiatives that garnered millions of dollars in grant funding, proving her ability to drive philanthropic endeavors and create resources leading to the expansion of the healthcare clinic.

Additionally, she championed successful fundraising and marketing campaigns for Morehead State University, demonstrating her proficiency in strategic development initiatives. With a rich background in relationship cultivation, including positions under Governors Stephen Beshear, Andy Beshear, Matt Bevin, and the National Health Service Corp, Dr. Socha-Mower is well-positioned to utilize her expertise to advance Jefferson Center’s mission and cultivate meaningful partnerships for community enhancement.

“We are delighted to have Tonia on board helping support our mission by engaging our loyal donors.” said Executive Director Cyrus Pace.

The Senior Director of Development at Jefferson Center is tasked with spearheading a comprehensive development program, including major gifts, annual campaigns, program sponsorships, planned giving, and overseeing the development office’s day-to-day operations.

In her role at Jefferson Center, she will create fundraising strategies, cultivate donor relationships, and steward support through various channels such as grants, corporate donations, individual gifts, and special events.

Dr. Socha-Mower is “excited to leverage [her] fundraising and nonprofit leadership experience to grow Jefferson Center’s comprehensive development program to meet and exceed our fundraising goals to advance Jefferson Center’s mission to enrich our community through education, the arts, and engagement.”

To learn more about Jefferson Center and how it lives out its mission to the greater Roanoke community, please visit www.jeffcenter.org.