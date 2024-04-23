Miss Virginia Opportunity Inc Announces New Leadership Team

The Miss Virginia Scholarship Program is now doing business as the Miss Virginia Opportunity, Inc. With continued leadership from Elaine B. Aikens, Co-Executive Director; Aikens is now joined by Mark A. Schreier and Nancy Glisson Lucy as additional CoExecutive Directors.

Aikens, a retired Winchester educator, has volunteered with Miss Virginia for 40 years. “I enjoy watching the growth and achievement the young women gain by participating in pageants. The confidence and opportunities that are afforded them, with the scholarships that are awarded, open doors they have never imagined were available to them. I guess you might say that my volunteer work is what gives me the most pleasure in life…oh, and traveling is loads of fun, too.”

Mark Schreier brings a professional background of sales, marketing, and broadcasting. The Roanoke resident works in sales / new business development for Robertson Marketing in Salem. Schreier was the pageant’s director of Marketing, Fundraising, and Production for 15 years before moving into the leadership role. He’s also the president of the pageant’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit scholarship partner, the Margaret R. Baker Charitable Foundation, Inc.

Nancy Glisson Lucy, Miss Virginia 1993 and 4th runner-up to Miss America 1994, adds a strong background of marketing and organizational development. She’s also involved in nonprofit event planning, development, and fundraising. Nancy’s interests include: Thrive Bible Study, the “Night to Shine” – Tim Tebow Foundation event, Full Circle Grief Center, and Hope Church Music Ministry. She resides in Richmond.

In addition to the leadership change, the organization has also added new members to the board of directors. Lucy says, “We’re so grateful for our dedicated board of directors who are our stewards of the Miss Virginia legacy. We have a wonderful group of stakeholders who are actively overseeing our management and protecting the interest of the Miss Virginia Opportunity for years to come.”

Schreier agrees, adding, “We’re here to help young women further their educations and become game changers in all aspects of their lives. This program is one of the most impactful ways to prepare young people for the future, with the foundation of scholarship and community service. Building this legacy for future generations is one of the most rewarding parts of volunteering for this organization, and I’ve been doing it with the Miss America Opportunity for more than 40 years.”

The board of directors also consists of Debra Anderson, Dale Bradshaw, Chip Brown, Bootie Chewning, Dr. Nancy Dye, Scott Freda, Melinda Froelicher, Linda Haas, Melody Jessee, Trone Kee, Patrick Moore, and Nikki Williams.

Associate board members are Kay Bolliger, Callie Dalton, Carolyn Hodges Campbell, Matt Hogan, Toni McLawhorn, Ashley Smith, and Beverly Young.

Katie Rose, the current Miss Virginia, earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Richmond Law School. She was crowned in Roanoke last July, winning more than $22,000 in scholarships, after performing a classical ballet en point in the talent competition.

Katie travels thousands of miles across the Commonwealth, promoting her social impact initiative, “Ending Domestic Violence by Empowering Women and Enabling Reform.” She also serves as a spokesperson for promoting healthy choices and preventing substance abuse to students in Virginia’s elementary schools, as part of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority / Miss Virginia School Tour program.

The 2024 Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia’s Teen Competitions will take place June 27-29 at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

