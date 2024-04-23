Greater Roanoke & NRV SBDC Hosts “Sell to the Government Event”

The Greater Roanoke & NRV SBDC, the region’s premier resource for pro bono small business advising, education and at-cost training, will host a Meet the Buyers Extravaganza — Sell to the Government on Tuesday, April 25 at the Vinton War Memorial. Meet the Buyers Extravaganza is a government contracting event where businesses can advance their contracting knowledge, connect with other business owners, and network directly with government representatives and buyers.

Buyers and procurement specialists from Virginia Tech, Virginia Community College Shared Services Center, City of Roanoke, Roanoke City Public Schools, Valley Metro, Roanoke Valley Resource Authority, Town of Vinton, and the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity will be present.

Attendees will have the opportunity to start new agency/prime relationships or advance existing ones during the no-schedule necessary networking portion where you can speak with as many agencies as you’d like.

We encourage people in all stages of their government contracting journey to attend as everyone can learn something new, make important connections, and promote their business in a low-stakes environment.

The Meet the Buyers Extravaganza is presented by the Greater Roanoke & NRV Small Business Development Center will be held at the Vinton War Memorial, Vinton, Virginia.

More information is available on the SBDC’s website at

www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training/buyersextravaganza