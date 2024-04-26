Dogwood Festival Returns to Vinton April 26-27 for 69th Year

The oldest festival in Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the Vinton Dogwood Festival returns April 26-27. The event kicks off 6:30-9:00 Friday night with a concert featuring “The Frequency

Band” at the Vinton Farmers’ Market.

Saturday has activities from 10:00-4:00. Music lovers can enjoy jazz and bluegrass; kids can enjoy a petting zoo; shoppers can browse countless craft and vendor booths; food trucks will cater to the hungry and thirsty.

Many local churches, clubs, and schools will host tables, and the walking parade starts at 2:00.

A complete list of activities and more information can be found here.

–Scott Dreyer