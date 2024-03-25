Former Roanoke Goodwill CEO Honored With Hall of Fame Award

Bruce Phipps, the former CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, has been awarded the prestigious Goodwill Industries International Hall of Fame Award for his outstanding contributions to the Goodwill enterprise. The award ceremony took place in early March as part of the Goodwill Industries International Annual Conference of Executives.

Bruce Phipps’ leadership in the Goodwill network began at Goodwill Industries of Lima in 1978. Throughout his tenure, Phipps served at Goodwill organizations in Ohio, Michigan, Texas, Kentucky, and Virginia. He was the founding Goodwill Industries in Abilene, Texas in 1983. His commitment to advancing various sized Goodwills in intercity, urban, and rural areas made him an influential and sought after leader throughout the Goodwill network. He also led and served on various Goodwill and local boards as well as received various awards throughout his career.

Phipps was named President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys in 2003 and led the organization for nearly 18 years until his retirement in April 2021. Under his leadership, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys expanded its services, programs, and locations, serving more than 40,000 people annually in 35 counties in Central, Southwest, and Southside Virginia.

During his tenure at Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, the organization:

increased the number of persons served from 1,200 to more than 40,000 annually.

increased the number of persons placed in jobs from 200 to nearly 3,000 each year.

expanded retail operations from 13 to 40 stores.

grew from employing 500 people to more than 1,000.

increased annual revenue from $19.8 million to $56 million.

Bruce Phipps championed the Goodwill mission of helping people overcome barriers to employment and independence and advocated for the rights and dignity of people with disabilities and disadvantages. He inspired and mentored many staff, volunteers, and partners, and touched the lives of thousands of individuals and families.

“I have seen countless individuals and families gain greater independence through hard work and the hand up Goodwill provides,” states Phipps. “I have seen dedicated teams, many of whom I have led, help their neighbors gain in-demand skills to enter the workforce or obtain a better position. I have seen the dignity that comes from earning a paycheck and becoming more self-reliant. This is the mission of Goodwill, and it has been my mission my entire career.”

The induction of Bruce Phipps into the Goodwill Industries International Hall of Fame is a testament to his exceptional contributions and enduring impact on the Goodwill movement and the communities it serves. His legacy of service and leadership will continue to inspire future generations to uphold the values of compassion, integrity, and empowerment that define the Goodwill mission. He is a role model and a visionary for the Goodwill movement, and a deserving recipient of the Goodwill Hall of Fame Award.