Platoon Tactical Challenge Tests VA Tech Cadets’ Leadership on Every Level

The mud was waist deep. There was shouting, confusion, and smoke. Exhausted cadets set a perimeter around the simulated casualty as the urgent order from the platoon leader to move out was yelled across the wet, marshy field. They had miles to go until they were done.

Platoon Tactical Challenge 2024 was going as planned and Cadet Charley Longerbeam watched as three months of careful coordination played out. The event on March 16, organized yearly by cadets, was designed to test critical leadership and decision-making skills during stressful and physically demanding scenarios.

Longerbeam, an architecture major in the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design and a member of Naval ROTC, is the regimental operations officer for the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and it is her responsibility to plan and execute regimental activities.

“We started planning Platoon Tactical Challenge prior to the first week of classes for the spring semester. The most challenging aspect was presenting our ideas to a larger audience, especially the commandant’s staff. Ensuring that our vision made it through everyone was especially important in the planning phase,” said Longerbeam.