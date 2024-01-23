Roanoke City Public Schools Now Hiring for the 2024-2025 School Year

Teachers, staff, and administrators who are interested in working for Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) can now apply for the 2024-2025 school year. Additionally, two upcoming events will allow interested individuals to learn more and participate in on-site interviews:

Western Virginia Public Education Consortium (WVPEC) Job Fair

When: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Salem Civic Center

RCPS Interview Event

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10

Where: Patrick Henry High School.

RCPS offers competitive salaries and a comprehensive benefits package for all full-time employees, including membership in the Virginia Retirement System and no-cost medical and dental plans. RCPS is also proud to provide employees with a strong support structure through mentoring programs and high-quality professional learning.

Applicants can visit rcps.info/apply to apply to open positions and view information about upcoming job fairs.

Charles W. Day Technical Education Center Opens for Classes

RCPS’ second Career & Technical Education (CTE) center, the Charles W. Day Technical Education Center (DAYTEC), opened for students today, Monday, Jan. 22. DAYTEC is part of RCPS’ Equity in Action Plan, which has doubled CTE seat capacity and added six additional career pathways. Students have been taking classes at alternate locations since the start of the school year in August, and Monday, the first day of the second semester, marked the first day of classes in the new building. Pool video with interviews is available to download. Final touches are still being completed on the new location. Media will be invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the spring when remaining construction is complete.

Upcoming Events

RCPS will provide more information on the following events in the upcoming days and weeks. Please bookmark the following dates if you are interested in covering: