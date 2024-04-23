Expect Night-time Lane And Ramp Closures On Southbound Interstate 81 In Work Zone Near Salem

As part of the Interstate 81 widening project in Roanoke County near Salem, a nighttime lane and ramp closure on southbound I-81 are scheduled for Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, so barrier wall can be moved and a new traffic pattern put in place.

Weather permitting, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 26, southbound I-81 will be reduced to one lane between mile markers 138 and 136 until 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. In addition, the Wildwood Road ramps onto and from southbound I-81 at exit 137 will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday until 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.

If work cannot be completed in single night, another lane and ramp closure will be scheduled during similar nighttime hours on Saturday night until the morning of Sunday.

If the traffic pattern change cannot be made because of weather, the lane and ramp closures will be rescheduled for Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28, or rescheduled for the following week on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4.

Once the barrier wall has been moved, southbound I-81 traffic will be shifted into a new pattern. Two lanes of traffic will continue to be open in the work zone, but motorists will be traveling on a different portion of roadway on the left side of the road.

To get the latest traffic information, visit www.511Virginia.org.