Presbyterian Community Center to Break Ground on Building Expansion

The Presbyterian Community Center (PCC), a non-profit ministry serving residents of Southeast Roanoke since 1967, will break ground on a significant new building expansion at a ceremony marking the start of construction.

The new building will serve as a cornerstone for expanded programs and services to better meet the needs of the community including the Pathways for Youth afterschool program. Pathways provides tutoring, counseling and enrichment programs for children grade 1-12 and their families, achieving a 100% annual graduation rate for more than 25 years.

In addition to Pathways, PCC provides emergency services to Southeast households including financial assistance for life necessities and running a free food pantry that feeds more than 4,000 individuals annually.

The new building will offer modern and safe classrooms for up to 80 children, a gymnasium and community gathering space, kitchen, food pantry, and offices.

This exciting milestone represents PCC’s ongoing commitment to empowering individuals and families in Southeast Roanoke.

When: Wednesday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m.