City Offers Tax Relief Program for Elderly & Disabled Homeowners

To inquire about the program, contact the Commissioner of the Revenue at [email protected] or call 540-853-2523. You can also click here to learn more from our website.

Each homeowner who meets the following qualifications may have his or her real estate tax amounts frozen at the amount assessed at the time of application for relief:

The property must be the homeowner’s principal residence.

Elderly homeowners must be at least 65 years of age.

Disabled homeowners must be able to certify total and permanent disability and must be less than 65 years of age.

The annual combined gross income of all residents of the dwelling must not exceed $51,200 (not including the first $4000 of gross income of residents other than the owner and spouse, and not including up to $7500 in disability income received by permanently disabled applicants.

The combined net worth of the residents of the dwelling must not exceed $160,000 (not including the value of the principal residence).

Eligibility is determined according to the conditions on December 31 of each year. Applications are accepted between April 1 – May 31 of each year.