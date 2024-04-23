Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

City Offers Tax Relief Program for Elderly & Disabled Homeowners

0
Roanoke City logo
Roanoke City logo

To inquire about the program, contact the Commissioner of the Revenue at [email protected] or call 540-853-2523. You can also click here to learn more from our website.

Each homeowner who meets the following qualifications may have his or her real estate tax amounts frozen at the amount assessed at the time of application for relief:

  • The property must be the homeowner’s principal residence.
  • Elderly homeowners must be at least 65 years of age.
  • Disabled homeowners must be able to certify total and permanent disability and must be less than 65 years of age.
  • The annual combined gross income of all residents of the dwelling must not exceed $51,200 (not including the first $4000 of gross income of residents other than the owner and spouse, and not including up to $7500 in disability income received by permanently disabled applicants.
  • The combined net worth of the residents of the dwelling must not exceed $160,000 (not including the value of the principal residence).

Eligibility is determined according to the conditions on December 31 of each year. Applications are accepted between April 1 – May 31 of each year.

Previous article
Virginia Receives Nearly $123 Million from Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement 
Next article
Debate Continues on Virginia Bill to Legalize Physician-assisted Death 

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Debate Continues on Virginia Bill to Legalize Physician-assisted Death 

News 0
Both sides of medical aid in dying bill emphasize...

Virginia Receives Nearly $123 Million from Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement 

News 0
Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced that Virginia has...

Miss Virginia Opportunity Inc Announces New Leadership Team

Business 0
The Miss Virginia Scholarship Program is now doing business...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.