Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
CommunityNewsUncategorized

Historic Marker Celebrates VWCC’s Pioneer Role in Community College System

0
Unveiling of the historic marker celebrating VWCC as the first Community College in VA. (Former Mayor Nelson Harris on right)

In a meaningful event highlighting the rich history of education in Roanoke, the City of Roanoke, in collaboration with Virginia Western Community College, unveiled a historical marker commemorating the institution’s pivotal role in the establishment of the Virginia Community College System.

Former Mayor Nelson Harris, whose dedication to preserving Roanoke’s history is well known, applied for the historical marker through the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. Virginia Western Community College, inaugurated in 1966, holds the distinction of being the first among an  eventual 23 Virginia Community College System schools, charting a course that has impacted the lives of thousands of Virginia students.

Mayor Lea expressed his gratitude, stating, “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Former Mayor Nelson Harris for his tireless efforts in elevating Roanoke’s history. It is through individuals like hi  that we can truly appreciate and honor significant milestones from Roanoke’s past.”

“Many people drive through our campus daily and do not know about Virginia Western’s place in Virginia’s educational history,” said Dr. Robert Sandel, who has served as president of Virginia Western Community College since 2001. “The research of our faculty member and esteemed Roanoke historian Dr. Nelson Harris helps bring to light the important role Virginia Western played in  the formation of the Virginia Community College System. The groundwork laid in Roanoke in the 1960s helped create a more equitable system for all Virginians to access higher education, and this  marker makes that history known.”

The historical marker serves as a symbol of the educational legacy that continues to thrive within the  community. It signifies Roanoke’s commitment to providing accessible and quality education for all, echoing the ideals laid out by Virginia Western Community College over five decades ago.

Previous article
Roanoke City Public Schools Now Hiring for the 2024-2025 School Year
Next article
Doctors Oppose “Assisted Death” Bill Because It Violates “Do No Harm” Oath

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

FRED FIRST: Many Hope To Age in Place . . .

Columnists 0
But Maybe Not the Place You Thought The phrase "Age-in-Place"...

Doctors Oppose “Assisted Death” Bill Because It Violates “Do No Harm” Oath

Commentary 0
Sen. Ghazala Hashmi’s (D-Chesterfield/Richmond) bill to legalized euthanasia in...

Roanoke City Public Schools Now Hiring for the 2024-2025 School Year

Community 0
Teachers, staff, and administrators who are interested in working...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.