VA Tech Rugby Club Wins National Championship

The Virginia Tech men’s club rugby team traveled to Houston, Texas, in December and brought back first place in the Division I-AA Men’s Collegiate Rugby Championship — all in less than 24 hours.

“We’re only a club team. We have player coaches, don’t have a lot of funds and have to manage all the logistics ourselves,” said Danny McKillop, former club president. “It was in the middle of finals week, so we had to figure out how to get everyone — I think it was 23 of our players — down to Houston and back pretty quick.”

The team arrived in Texas at 8 p.m. on Dec. 10, and competed in the championship the next day, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. That evening they flew back to Blacksburg.

That left little time for the Hokies, who were considered the underdogs in the game against West Chester University to celebrate their hard-earned victory.

“We were all happy and taking pictures in the locker room after the game,” said Brandon Eng, who was MVP of the championship game and plays the scrum-half position, which links the forwards and the backs on the field. “It was Danny McKillop’s last game, so we gave him the trophy, and we were excited to celebrate with him. After that, we had to head straight to the airport for a flight back to Blacksburg.”

Creativity didn’t end there. According to Julie Rhoads, assistant director for sport clubs at Virginia Tech, the trip cost between $10,000-$15,000 — all of which had to be raised by the players. They took to social media to ask alumni and fans for financial support and received more than $12,000 in donations.