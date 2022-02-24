New Vistar Facility Being Constructed With Unique Energy-efficient Concrete Forms

There’s a new kind of construction project happening in Roanoke that you might just have to see to believe.

Vistar Eye Center’s newest Roanoke office is currently under construction at 6125 Airport Road. The new, state-of-the-art facility will feature over 26,000 square feet and the most cutting-edge technology available –– including the building’s frame.

If you do a drive-by, it may appear as if the entire building is being built out of Styrofoam. In fact, the building is being constructed with energy-efficient Insulated Concrete Forms.

Rather than the typical materials used in construction, these lightweight, interlocking blocks made of polystyrene foam to make up the perimeter of the facility. Concrete is poured between the forms, creating a highly energy-efficient building better protected against fires, floods, and natural disasters.

“We are grateful to partner with a local Roanoke Valley contractor, R.L. Price, on this project,” says Vistar CEO Herbert Pierce. “As we commit to the principle of sustainable development, we’re proud to be on the leading edge of a sustainable construction in our area.”

The new facility, slated to open later this year, will provide additional access to comprehensive eye care for patients in the Roanoke Valley.