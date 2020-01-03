Roanoke Regional Airport Commission Names New Director of Planning and Engineering

The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission has announced that Richard Osborne, CM, A.C.E., has joined the staff as Director of Planning and Engineering.

Following a national search, Richard Osborne, CM, A.C.E., has been selected for this senior management team role and is responsible for organizing, planning, leading and managing the Department of Planning and Engineering as well as the Airport Operations team.

“I am very excited to begin the role of Director of Planning and Engineering at ROA and work with the airport commission, staff, stakeholders and community,” Osborne said. “I look forward to opportunities that will continue to make ROA a regional catalyst for air service, cargo and economic growth. With several projects in process and slated for this year I’m excited at the opportunity to help position ROA for success into the future”.

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Executive Director, Tim Bradshaw, AAE, stated, “We are very happy to have someone with Richard’s background and experience join the team as we continue to work to be the airport of choice for Southwestern Virginia. With several key projects either in process or set to begin in 2020 we are fortunate to have Richard and his team manage them.”

Osborne brings more than 26 years of airport leadership experience, most recently as the Director of Aviation Planning with Parrish and Partners, LLC, a full service transportation consulting firm. Previously he was the Airport Manager for the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Airport Planning Manager of Operations for the Michael Baker Corporation, Airport Director for the City of Winter Haven and the Properties Coordinator for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Osborne holds a B.S. in Professional Aeronautics from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and has been a Certified Member of the American Association of Airport Executives since 2017. He also holds a FAA Private Pilot’s Certificate.