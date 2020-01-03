Small Farmer With Big Ideas Helps Build Regional ‘Food Hub’

She had little idea of the hurdles ahead, but the leadership in the town about 80 miles southwest of Richmond stepped up to help guide the way.

Episode 5, Season 6, of Save Our Towns shows how she and the town worked together to get the job done. Also in the episode, the expert tip comes from Kyle Shreve, executive director of the Virginia Agribusiness Council, who hammers home why town leaders should take cognizance of farmers and farmland, even if they’re not within city limits.