Fahringer Wins GO Cross Elite Women’s Race

Local favorite Carla Williams finishes seventh.

Two Americans and a Frenchwoman were in tough competition, as Rebecca Fahringer (Kona-Maxxis-Shimano) won the elite women’s race with a time of 46:44 at Virginia’s Blue Ridge GO Cross presented by Deschutes Brewery on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Fallon Park.

Caroline Mani (France) was second and Sunny Gilbert finished third.

Rounding out the top 5 are Carolina Nolan and Jane Sheridan Rossi. Local rider Carla Williams (Deschutes Brewery – Roanoke) finished seventh.

The action continues Sunday, Sept. 1, as part of the opening event weekend of the UCI cyclocross season and on USA Cycling’s ProCX North American calendar. Professional and amateur cyclists are competing for the $12,650 GO Cross purse.

Full results: https://cyclocross24.com/race/?race=9552

Visit www.gocrossrace.com for all event information.