White Wins GO Cross Elite Men’s Race

The Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld rider edges out 2018 winner Kerry Werner.

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) and Kerry Werner (Kona-Maxxis-Shimano) rode nearly side-by-side for over 50 minutes Saturday before White pulled away to win the elite men’s race with a time of 59:57 at Virginia’s Blue Ridge GO Cross presented by Deschutes Brewery on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Fallon Park.

The leaders were in front from the start as the rest of the pack followed for the duration. Werner won the event in 2018.

Travis Livermon finished third.

Rounding out the top 5 are Eric Thompson, who rebounded after falling way behind on the first lap, and Ben Frederick. Local rider Matt Clements (Deschutes Brewery – Roanoke) finished 13th.

The action continues Sunday, Sept. 1, as part of the opening event weekend of the UCI cyclocross season and on USA Cycling’s ProCX North American calendar. Professional and amateur cyclists are competing for the $12,650 GO Cross purse.

Full results: https://cyclocross24.com/race/9551/

Visit www.gocrossrace.com for all event information.