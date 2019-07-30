VFP, Inc. Celebrates New Corporate Headquarters

VFP, Inc. celebrated their new corporate headquarters location this week with a grand opening and ribbon cutting. The company purchased the space from Cox Communications and relocated to the 50,000 square foot building early this year. Cox is leasing back 26,000 square feet in the facility to manage their operations in Roanoke.

Guests attending the event enjoyed tours of both the newly renovated space and a product showcase of one of VFP’s equipment shelters brought up from its manufacturing facility in Duffield, VA. Guests also enjoyed remarks from VFP and Cox leadership as well as Roanoke County Chairman, Phil North.

“This event is a celebration for the community just as much as it is for our employees” said John Justice, VFP chief financial officer. “We knew we wanted to deepen our roots here in the Roanoke Valley and we’re thrilled to have Cox as our neighbors as we both do our part to ensure that Roanoke is a great place for business.”

“Cox has proudly served the Roanoke community for 43 years and VFP’s new headquarters is great news for our area,” said Jeff Merritt, vice president of Roanoke operations for Cox. “We’re thrilled to be their neighbors and look forward to other opportunities that advance the region.”

“The business relationship between VFP and Cox is a prime example of our Roanoke business community coming together to grow our economy,” said Jill Loope, Roanoke County Economic Development Director. “When local companies commit to maintaining a presence here it’s a win-win-win for the businesses, employees and the larger community.”

For more than 50 years, VFP has been an employer in the Roanoke Valley providing custom-engineered building solutions to protect critical equipment to utility companies, municipalities, and both the U.S. Government and Military. With a modern factory in Duffield, VA, VFP handles all shelter construction, transportation, assembly and systems integration for its customers.

Cox has provided advanced television, internet, telephone and home security and automation services over its extensive nationwide fiber-based network to the Roanoke Valley for more than 40 years. Cox has made significant investments in its Roanoke network including $80 million in the past decade to continue providing state-of-the-art services in the Valley, such as 1-gig internet speeds in the home.

Additionally, Cox Business provides robust services including high-speed broadband, phone and video as well as data management and disaster recovery services to business customers throughout the Valley.

Originally built in 1994, the Fallowater Lane facility has served as Cox’s primary office in Roanoke. Cox will continue to maintain office space on Fallowater Lane through a leaseback agreement with VFP.