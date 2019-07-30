Roanoke Announced as Location for Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge Triathlon

IRONMAN, a Wanda Sports Group company, has announced that Virginia’s Blue Ridge will serve as a multi-year host venue for the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN® 70.3® Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon. The event will take place on June 7, 2020. General registration will open on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 with more information available at www.ironman.com/blueridge70.3.

“The excitement surrounding the addition of Roanoke to the IRONMAN ‘Ohana’ is extremely high,” said Keats McGonigal, Senior Regional Director for The IRONMAN Group. “There is a long history of endurance events in Virginia’s Blue Ridge area, including road cycling, mountain biking, and running. Bringing the IRONMAN 70.3 event to this destination provides a picturesque venue where athletes can achieve their dreams of crossing the finish line in the sport of triathlon.”

Located in the heart of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke is the largest metropolitan area in Virginia’s beautiful mountain region. It is a hub for outdoor recreation, arts and culture, and business west of Richmond. Roanoke is best known for the iconic Roanoke Star, which sits atop Mill Mountain and is adjacent to the Blue Ridge Parkway. For outdoor lovers, Roanoke offers a bevy of hiking and biking trails convenient to downtown and was designated a Silver-Level Ride Center by the International Mountain Bicycling Association. Virginia’s Blue Ridge has staked its claim as America’s East Coast Mountain Biking Capital and is the perfect setting for an IRONMAN 70.3-branded event.

“Virginia’s Blue Ridge is honored to be chosen as the only host destination for an IRONMAN 70.3 event in Virginia for 2020,” said Landon Howard, President of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “Becoming part of IRONMAN’s elite global race series further establishes our region as a premier sports destination on a national and international level. We are ecstatic to host IRONMAN athletes and visitors for this inaugural race and look forward to introducing them to our beautiful mountain destination. We are extremely grateful for the group of local IRONMAN enthusiasts who had the vision to host this incredible event. Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge would also like to recognize Carilion Clinic, our local governmental partners, and the Western Virginia Water Authority for providing the necessary resources to make the IRONMAN 70.3 event a reality. Virginia’s Blue Ridge travel and tourism industry looks forward to welcoming everyone for this exciting and memorable event. Let the planning, training and fun begin.”

The 2020 Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon, taking place on Sunday, June 7, 2020, will begin with a rolling start format. The 1.2-mile swim will take place in the clear warm waters of Carvins Cove Reservoir. After careful consideration, the Western Virginia Water Authority is partnering with IRONMAN to hold its swimming event in Carvins Cove Reservoir because of the extraordinary opportunity this event will have to showcase the entire valley to a worldwide audience. The Authority worked closely with IRONMAN to make sure that the water quality and beauty of Carvins Cove will be preserved for the benefit of all residents.

Once out of the water, athletes will take on the 56-mile bike course that traverses the rolling hills of Botetourt County before returning to the heart of downtown Roanoke. After transitioning to the run at River’s Edge Park, athletes will experience the Roanoke River Greenway, a paved trail alongside the Roanoke River blueway for the run course.

Headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, Carilion Clinic, a not-for-profit health care provider that serves more than one million people in Virginia’s Blue Ridge and Southwest Virginia regions has been named title partner of the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon.

“I was excited to be a part of conversations with IRONMAN about bringing a race to the Roanoke region,” said Dr. Thomas K. “TK” Miller, vice chair of orthopaedics and chief of sports medicine at Carilion Clinic and Chairman of the IRONMAN Global Medical Advisory Board. “We knew this would provide us with a very special opportunity to showcase one of the region’s greatest assets – the outdoors – to a national and international audience. Having participated in IRONMAN and worked with their organization, I know they are highly sought-after events by cities of all sizes around the world. The selection of Virginia’s Blue Ridge region as an IRONMAN host is a remarkable accomplishment and opportunity. It’s an honor for everyone who calls our region home.”

General registration for 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Blue Ridge triathlon will open on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The event will offer 40 age-group qualifying slots to the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupõ, New Zealand.

For more information on the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Blue Ridge triathlon, visit www.ironman.com/blueridge70.3 and follow the social media hashtag #IM703VBR. For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com. Athlete inquiries can be directed to [email protected]