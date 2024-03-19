Support Us!
RCPS Works Student Job / Transition Fair Connects Hard-Working Students and Local Businesses

The third annual RCPS Works student job fair and transition fair on Thursday, April 4 will connect hundreds of students with more than 80 employers.

When: Thursday, April 4, 2023, from 3 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Berglund Center, Special Events Center

710 Williamson Road
Roanoke, VA 24016

Who: Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) high school students, their families, more than 80 local and regional businesses, and RCPS leadership

RCPS Works was created by RCPS in 2022 to help employers across the Roanoke Valley connect with hardworking students for summer employment and beyond. The event is open to Roanoke City Public Schools students who are eligible to work and their families. Industries represented include construction, HVAC, food service, banking, government, education, and more. There will also be transition resources available for students with disabilities.

Students and employers can register by visiting bit.ly/rcpsworks2024. The student registration deadline is March 29, and the employer deadline is April 1. Transportation and dinner are available for families who attend. RCPS will provide students with interview and resume help, and assistance with dressing for success. Students who attend will also be able to enter to win gift cards and other prizes donated by the companies in attendance.

