Children Invited To Hop Up to Mill Mountain Zoo for Spring Break Camp 2024

Mill Mountain Zoo has announced its upcoming Spring Break Camp, offering an unforgettable experience for children ages 7-12 from March 25th to March 27th, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM daily.

“Our Spring Break Camp is designed to offer kids an opportunity to explore the wonders of wildlife in a fun environment. We’re here to get kids excited about conservation and what role they play in their ecosystem.”, says Katie Harlow, Zoo Educator at Mill Mountain Zoo.

This year’s Spring Break Camp is an excellent opportunity for children to spend their break in an exciting, yet educational setting. This year campers will participate in exclusive behind-the-scenes zoo tours, learn the difference between scientific animal classifications with the help of our Animal Ambassadors, create and design personalized notebooks for nature journals, and much more. Participants will have the chance to learn about animal habitats, conservation efforts, and biodiversity while having a blast with fellow campers.

“We’re excited to offer an engaging program that combines education with fun hands-on experiences,” adds Kiana Nowall, Zoo Educator. “Our goal is to make sure campers leave with a deeper understanding of their world and newfound excitement for the importance of conservation.”

Registration for Mill Mountain Zoo’s Spring Break Camp is now open, with a deadline of March 23rd. Space is limited, so interested parents are encouraged to register their children early to secure a spot in this popular program. To register, visit http://booking.mmzoo.rg/ or contact the Education Department.

Mill Mountain Zoo’s Spring Break Camp is not only a fun-filled adventure but also a valuable learning experience for children. It provides a unique opportunity for kids to connect with nature, make new friends, and develop a sense of stewardship towards the environment.

For more information about Spring Break Camp at Mill Mountain Zoo, visit www.mmzoo.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok! Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to give your child an unforgettable spring break experience!