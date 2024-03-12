2024 Recreational Trails Program Grant Round Opens

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation is now accepting applications for $1.9 million in Recreational Trails Program grants through May 7.

The Recreational Trails Program, or RTP, is a federal matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate recreational land and water trails and trail-related facilities.

The RTP is an 80-20% matching reimbursement program. Requests must be for a minimum of $50,000 with a minimum total project cost of $62,500. Grantees must be able to fund 100% of their project while seeking periodic reimbursements.

Eligible applicants include:

Counties, cities and towns

Park and recreation authorities

Tribal governments

State agencies

Federal agencies

Nonprofit organizations with support from a governmental body

Applications are due via email no later than May 7 at 4 p.m.

A virtual informational session and application workshop will be held April 2 at 1 p.m. Visit this page for more information and to register: dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/trailfnd. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. An updated program manual, application materials and applicant resources are also available on this page.

For more information, email the DCR Recreation Grants Team at recreationgrants@dcr.virginia.gov.

Funding for the Recreational Trails Program is made possible through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The program is administered by the Federal Highway Administration. Federal law under 23 U.S. Code section 206 mandates that 30% of available funding be used for motorized recreational trails, 30% be used for non-motorized recreational trails and 40% be used for multiple-use trails.