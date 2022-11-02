Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Set For Induction Banquet

The Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame wraps up the 2022 season with its annual induction banquet set for Tuesday, November 22 at Roanoke Country Club.

New Hall of Fame inductees, Phil Owenby and Andrew Green, headline the Class of 2022. Others being honored will include the top high school players from the area as well as Hall of Fame tournament winners from all age classifications throughout the year.

Owenby and Green become the 58th and 59th inductees to the Hall of Fame which began their selections in 1974 with the induction of Clarence King and Paul Jamison.

Coming from a golf family, Owenby grew up at Wildwood Country Club in Raleigh, NC where his parents and uncle managed and operated the club. He learned through them every aspect of the private club business, while at the same time becoming an exceptionally talented golfer.

After graduating from N.C. State where he played on the Wolfpack golf team, he worked his way through the ranks as an assistant pro before becoming head professional at Hunting Hills Country Club and Roanoke Country Club. With stints in retail golf sales and golf hospitality along the way, Owenby has always impressed with his decades of knowledge, passion and experience in the game of golf.

Green grew up learning every aspect of golf course maintenance and eventually expanded his expertise to landscape architecture and golf course redesigns. After working for a golf course construction firm for 14 years, he went out on his own and is now one of the most sought-after golf course designers in the game. His work has transformed many notable courses throughout the United States including courses connected to several of the golf majors.

Reservations are required and the cost that includes dinner is $35. Contact Jim Long at 540-265-6255 to secure your spot for one of the most popular sports banquets of the year. Things kick off at 6:15pm.

Founded in 1973, the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame serves to promote the game of golf in and around Roanoke, Virginia. The Hall of Fame, which includes 13 public and private courses, provides annual scholarships to 19 area schools and honors outstanding high school players and coaches each season. It also administers a points ranking system, presents certificates of merit and inducts members who have made an outstanding contribution to golf in the valley.

In addition, the annual Hall of Fame tournaments bring together the Roanoke Valley’s top amateur men, women, junior, senior and super senior golfers each summer for team and individual competition.

Bill Turner