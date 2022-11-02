ROBERT L. MARONIC: What is Next for Venerable and Beloved House Speaker Nancy Pelosi?

On Tuesday November 8 Americans will vote for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate. According to the pro-Democratic New York Times on October 24, “everything from a Democratic hold in the Senate and a narrow House majority to a total Republican rout [my emphasis] becomes imaginable.” According to Reuters on October 25, “the White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections, and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress [my emphasis] ….”

These two polls are even more dismal for the Democrats. According to a Rasmussen poll taken on October 27, “48% of Georgia Likely [sic] Voters [sic] would vote for the Republican, Herschel Walker, while 43% would vote to reelect the Democrat, Sen. Raphael Warnock.”

According to an Insider Advantage poll taken on October 26, in a “survey of 750 likely Pennsylvania voters …,” which “has a margin of error of 3.58%,” 48% of these voters favored Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz compared to 45% for Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.

After watching the cringeworthy (and thankfully ONLY) Oz-Fetterman debate on October 25, it is painfully obvious that Fetterman clearly needs to be either in a post-stroke assisted living nursing home or in a uxorial-supervised convalescent residence and NOT the U.S. Senate. I do not need an M.D. or D.O. graduate degree to understand that Fetterman is not a well man, and his medical problems appear to be much more serious than he publicly states.

I sincerely hope that Fetterman, who was the former feckless mayor of the minuscule village of economically depressed Braddock, Pennsylvania from 2005 to 2019, which is nine miles southeast of Pittsburgh with a diminishing population of 1,700, does not have permanent brain damage.

It strongly appears that the Democratic control of both the House of Representatives and Senate since January 3, 2019 may be coming to an end; a Republican defeat of the Democrats appears imminent according to the polls. It also strongly appears that most Democratic House or Senate candidates campaigning with Biden is the kiss of death, which is an understatement; and to make matters worse for the Democratic Party’s future manipulation of social media, Elon Musk, the “chief Twit,” purchased Twitter on October 27. The worldwide famous little bluebird has finally been freed from its golden Democratic “cage.”

Most middle-class and lower income Americans are foremost concerned about the nation’s forty-year high inflation, especially the increasing cost of food, heating oil, electricity, rent and gas. My personal food costs have increased at least 15% to 20% during the past twelve months so whoever calculated the Consumer Price Index at 8.2% for September 2022 is less than truthful and an insult to my intelligence. As Mark Twain once said in 1907, “there are three kinds of lies: lies, damn lies and statistics.”

Middle-class and lower income Americans are also highly concerned with the unprecedented illegal immigration of 2.76 million illegal immigrants, who have crossed our southwestern border in fiscal year 2022. Fiscal year 2021 was almost as bad. Biden, the absentee border tsar, has allowed this to occur so that the illegal immigrants’ labor can be exploited by unscrupulous and corrupt Democratic crony capitalists, and turn Texas blue.

Most Americans are disgusted with Biden’s total indifference to fentanyl deaths, chronic high urban crime rates in every major U.S. city along with our expensive, dangerous and “righteous” proxy war with Russia in Ukraine; and to make matters worse the thirty-year mortgage interest is now 7.08%, which makes purchasing a home much more expensive compared to Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021.

Middle-class and lower income Americans are especially concerned with “Credit Card” (BoA/MBNA) Joe’s profound cognitive decline, which is getting truly worse by the week. Biden’s stated on November 1 that he once spoke with the inventor of insulin except Frederick Banting, who “discovered” insulin, died on February 21, 1941 while the president was born on November 20, 1942!

Biden’s cognitive decline was also embarrassingly shown on September 28 at the White House Conference on Food, Nutrition, and Health when he sadly asked at the podium for the physical whereabouts of deceased Representative Jackie Walorski (R-IN), who died on August 3. NBC News mendaciously explained his mistake as a “gaffe” while Biden’s press secretary idiotically stated that Representative Walorksi was simply “top of mind.”

I would strongly suspect that Xi Jinping of Communist China and Vladimir Putin of Russia viewed Biden’s senile remarks as top of NO mind.

In my opinion, Biden’s three-second lethargic sissified jog on the South Lawn of the White House to Marine One does not impress me. His doctors at both the White House and Walter Reed Hospital are a national disgrace, and each one should have his or her medical license reviewed by the Board of Medicine or Physicians in either Washington D.C. or Maryland.

I predict that the Republicans will regain control of both the House of Representatives and Senate. The only question will be how many seats will the Republicans gain on November 8?

If the Democrats experience a thrashing in Congress, there is going to be a strong desire to find a scapegoat for their midterm-election year debacle. I fully expect them to scapegoat Biden’s lack of presidential leadership, which could cause his Cabinet to invoke either the 25th Amendment (Section 4) or force him into a resignation because of a possible impeachment in 2023 for his Constitutional dereliction of duty (Article IV, Section 4) on our southwestern border and other reasons.

I predict that Biden will quickly become yesterday’s news, but not the political scandals of his son Hunter. Biden himself will probably defend himself on the legal grounds of senility.

If Vice President Kamala Harris becomes president, who will become the next vice president of the United States? Harris will definitely need a politician who has much gravitas similar to how George W. Bush greatly needed Dick Cheney in 2000. Harris, who is both a relative political novice as a former junior California Senator from 2017 to 2021 and lacking foreign policy experience, would also need a vice president possessing an expert knowledge of Washington politics.

Could it her choice of vice president be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)? I doubt it. Could it be RINO Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY)? I doubt it. Could it be Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)? I wholeheartedly doubt it because she is only 33 years old, which is two years less the Constitutionally required age of 35 (Article 2, Section 1). Plus, although she is an articulate and attractive politician with national political ambitions, she is an Amazon job-killing Congresswoman and overrated, bigmouth airhead. So, who could it possibly be?

I boldly predict, and will bet one Yankee dollar, that Harris will choose State of the Union speech-ripper Nancy Pelosi, who is currently second in line to the presidency, as the next vice president of the United States before January 3, 2023. Pelosi could become the next ambassador to Italy, but that is small fry, and she is power hungry. Her ambassadorship can easily wait until January 20, 2025. By then octogenarian Nancy will surely need an extended rest near Lake Como in Lombardy when not engaging in diplomacy in Rome.

A Harris and Pelosi “squad” would be the ultimate “girl power” team in U.S. history for either good or bad. However, I suspect that the Madam Speaker, whom I greatly admire for her courageous visit to Taiwan last August 2 and 3, and past support of Tibet, would be much more of a co-president or de facto president than Dick Cheney ever was when he was vice president from 2001 to 2009 because of Pelosi’s thirty-five years of experience in Congress. She knows Washington like the back of her hand, and figuratively knows where all the bodies are buried.

Plus, a President Harris would greatly need her counsel. I suspect that the Las Vegas bookies are already taking bets. Stay tuned.

– Robert l. Maronic