Weekly Unemployment Claims in VA Increase by 316.58% – 2nd Biggest Increase in U.S.

0

The U.S. is making significant progress in the fight against COVID-19 with the distribution of the vaccine, and this has been reflected in the job market, as new unemployment claims decreased week-over-week on September 27. There are currently 8.4 million Americans unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in total, though, and it’s important to look at some key stats for the latest week to get the full picture:

  • There were 326,000 new unemployment claims nationwide, which is a lot fewer than the 6.1 million during the peak of the pandemic (a 95% reduction).
  • 18 states had unemployment claims last week that were lower than before the pandemic: South Carolina, Arkansas, West Virginia, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nevada, Illinois, Washington, New Hampshire, Arizona, North Dakota, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.
  • Surprisingly, Virgina had unemployment claims last week that were the second worst in the country. Virginia also claims the 40th spot for states that have recovered the quickest since th ebeginning of the pandemic.

To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks.

Table of Contents

Main FindingsDetailed FindingsCoronavirus Job Losses vs. Great RecessionStates That Ended Benefits Early vs. Unemployment ClaimsRed States vs. Blue StatesAsk the ExpertsMethodology

Main Findings

States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest

State Recovered Most Since Last Week  Recovered Most Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis 
South Carolina 1 2
Arkansas 2 11
Kansas 3 4
South Dakota 4 5
West Virginia 5 47
Montana 6 27
New Hampshire 7 3
Missouri 8 28
Illinois 9 42
Washington 10 8
Wyoming 11 32
North Dakota 12 16
Delaware 13 49
Nevada 14 23
Massachusetts 15 24
Maryland 16 35
Iowa 17 17
Rhode Island 18 51
Idaho 19 38
Georgia 20 10
New Jersey 21 21
New York 22 19
Mississippi 23 14
Arizona 24 7
North Carolina 25 6
Colorado 26 30
Connecticut 27 33
Florida 28 1
Oklahoma 29 34
Kentucky 30 13
Vermont 31 44
Maine 32 12
Utah 33 45
Indiana 34 20
Pennsylvania 35 29
Ohio 36 41
Wisconsin 37 39
Texas 38 37
Louisiana 39 15
Minnesota 40 9
Alaska 41 43
Oregon 42 46
Alabama 43 36
Tennessee 44 31
New Mexico 45 48
Hawaii 46 25
California 47 26
Nebraska 48 18
Michigan 49 22
Virginia 50 40
District of Columbia 51 50

Rank 1 = Most Recovered

Detailed Findings

State Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs. 2019)*  Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs. Start of 2020)**  Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs. Same Week of 2020)***  Change in Unemployment Claims (Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs. Previous Year)**** 
South Carolina -50.95% -84.51% -76.43% -91.16%
Arkansas -47.29% -61.45% -81.89% -84.59%
Kansas -26.86% -52.25% -93.22% -90.24%
South Dakota -37.84% -71.11% -74.10% -89.56%
West Virginia -45.91% -57.74% -66.24% -62.43%
Montana -27.92% -50.03% -77.62% -77.77%
New Hampshire -17.55% -50.29% -83.53% -91.13%
Missouri -23.69% -65.01% -70.77% -76.76%
Illinois -18.28% -41.27% -80.92% -70.02%
Washington -18.04% -50.16% -73.04% -85.61%
Wyoming -30.73% -54.38% -60.21% -75.18%
North Dakota -14.42% -68.06% -68.25% -82.23%
Delaware -8.70% -52.00% -76.35% -50.25%
Nevada -18.72% -15.59% -75.94% -78.82%
Massachusetts 2.90% -52.40% -84.72% -78.41%
Maryland -7.95% -38.10% -77.58% -74.85%
Iowa -20.69% -61.47% -58.79% -81.93%
Rhode Island 4.55% -69.73% -78.69% -35.85%
Idaho 3.65% -75.04% -75.03% -72.54%
Georgia 18.75% -66.29% -87.18% -85.28%
New Jersey -4.93% -52.10% -69.00% -79.76%
New York 15.27% -69.43% -78.63% -80.56%
Mississippi 2.51% -16.81% -75.69% -83.09%
Arizona -16.53% 0.61% -60.44% -85.78%
North Carolina 0.03% 7.38% -75.75% -88.05%
Colorado 1.63% -17.77% -66.23% -76.47%
Connecticut 0.95% -70.33% -49.53% -75.17%
Florida 7.20% 40.95% -84.61% -91.50%
Oklahoma 12.41% -35.37% -67.09% -75.04%
Kentucky 11.36% -47.90% -52.59% -83.33%
Vermont 15.41% -52.65% -46.86% -68.30%
Maine 42.03% -64.64% -65.45% -83.48%
Utah 16.14% -21.81% -53.90% -67.35%
Indiana 30.05% -21.63% -65.51% -80.27%
Pennsylvania 25.02% -51.63% -33.47% -76.65%
Ohio 44.07% -17.53% -52.43% -70.02%
Wisconsin 54.49% -54.65% -51.08% -71.83%
Texas 29.98% 48.68% -56.57% -72.89%
Louisiana 50.38% 77.86% -78.09% -82.75%
Minnesota 62.43% -37.75% -53.18% -85.51%
Alaska 57.13% 37.10% -63.83% -69.56%
Oregon 24.57% -35.21% -1.32% -67.26%
Alabama 79.10% -22.91% -52.35% -73.82%
Tennessee 61.01% 50.36% -53.98% -76.23%
New Mexico 55.27% 84.23% -57.75% -57.47%
Hawaii 90.85% 32.60% -52.39% -78.20%
California 104.67% 85.75% -69.84% -77.85%
Nebraska 168.93% -6.28% -68.40% -80.71%
Michigan 122.89% 14.81% -14.33% -78.89%
Virginia 316.58% 205.77% -10.10% -71.56%
District of Columbia 714.58% 712.89% 137.11% -47.65%

*Refers to the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the week of September 27, 2021 compared to the week of September 30, 2019.
**Refers to the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the week of September 27, 2021 compared to the week of January 1, 2020.
***Refers to the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the week of September 27, 2021 compared to the week of September 28, 2020.
****Refers to the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims between the weeks of March 15, 2021 to September 27, 2021 compared to the weeks of March 16, 2020 to September 28, 2020.

Coronavirus Job Losses vs. Great Recession

