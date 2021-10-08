Weekly Unemployment Claims in VA Increase by 316.58% – 2nd Biggest Increase in U.S.

The U.S. is making significant progress in the fight against COVID-19 with the distribution of the vaccine, and this has been reflected in the job market, as new unemployment claims decreased week-over-week on September 27. There are currently 8.4 million Americans unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in total, though, and it’s important to look at some key stats for the latest week to get the full picture:

There were 326,000 new unemployment claims nationwide, which is a lot fewer than the 6.1 million during the peak of the pandemic (a 95% reduction).

18 states had unemployment claims last week that were lower than before the pandemic: South Carolina, Arkansas, West Virginia, South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nevada, Illinois, Washington, New Hampshire, Arizona, North Dakota, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.

Surprisingly, Virgina had unemployment claims last week that were the second worst in the country. Virginia also claims the 40th spot for states that have recovered the quickest since th ebeginning of the pandemic.

To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks.

Main Findings

States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest

State Recovered Most Since Last Week Recovered Most Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis South Carolina 1 2 Arkansas 2 11 Kansas 3 4 South Dakota 4 5 West Virginia 5 47 Montana 6 27 New Hampshire 7 3 Missouri 8 28 Illinois 9 42 Washington 10 8 Wyoming 11 32 North Dakota 12 16 Delaware 13 49 Nevada 14 23 Massachusetts 15 24 Maryland 16 35 Iowa 17 17 Rhode Island 18 51 Idaho 19 38 Georgia 20 10 New Jersey 21 21 New York 22 19 Mississippi 23 14 Arizona 24 7 North Carolina 25 6 Colorado 26 30 Connecticut 27 33 Florida 28 1 Oklahoma 29 34 Kentucky 30 13 Vermont 31 44 Maine 32 12 Utah 33 45 Indiana 34 20 Pennsylvania 35 29 Ohio 36 41 Wisconsin 37 39 Texas 38 37 Louisiana 39 15 Minnesota 40 9 Alaska 41 43 Oregon 42 46 Alabama 43 36 Tennessee 44 31 New Mexico 45 48 Hawaii 46 25 California 47 26 Nebraska 48 18 Michigan 49 22 Virginia 50 40 District of Columbia 51 50

Rank 1 = Most Recovered

Detailed Findings

State Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs. 2019)* Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs. Start of 2020)** Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs. Same Week of 2020)*** Change in Unemployment Claims (Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs. Previous Year)**** South Carolina -50.95% -84.51% -76.43% -91.16% Arkansas -47.29% -61.45% -81.89% -84.59% Kansas -26.86% -52.25% -93.22% -90.24% South Dakota -37.84% -71.11% -74.10% -89.56% West Virginia -45.91% -57.74% -66.24% -62.43% Montana -27.92% -50.03% -77.62% -77.77% New Hampshire -17.55% -50.29% -83.53% -91.13% Missouri -23.69% -65.01% -70.77% -76.76% Illinois -18.28% -41.27% -80.92% -70.02% Washington -18.04% -50.16% -73.04% -85.61% Wyoming -30.73% -54.38% -60.21% -75.18% North Dakota -14.42% -68.06% -68.25% -82.23% Delaware -8.70% -52.00% -76.35% -50.25% Nevada -18.72% -15.59% -75.94% -78.82% Massachusetts 2.90% -52.40% -84.72% -78.41% Maryland -7.95% -38.10% -77.58% -74.85% Iowa -20.69% -61.47% -58.79% -81.93% Rhode Island 4.55% -69.73% -78.69% -35.85% Idaho 3.65% -75.04% -75.03% -72.54% Georgia 18.75% -66.29% -87.18% -85.28% New Jersey -4.93% -52.10% -69.00% -79.76% New York 15.27% -69.43% -78.63% -80.56% Mississippi 2.51% -16.81% -75.69% -83.09% Arizona -16.53% 0.61% -60.44% -85.78% North Carolina 0.03% 7.38% -75.75% -88.05% Colorado 1.63% -17.77% -66.23% -76.47% Connecticut 0.95% -70.33% -49.53% -75.17% Florida 7.20% 40.95% -84.61% -91.50% Oklahoma 12.41% -35.37% -67.09% -75.04% Kentucky 11.36% -47.90% -52.59% -83.33% Vermont 15.41% -52.65% -46.86% -68.30% Maine 42.03% -64.64% -65.45% -83.48% Utah 16.14% -21.81% -53.90% -67.35% Indiana 30.05% -21.63% -65.51% -80.27% Pennsylvania 25.02% -51.63% -33.47% -76.65% Ohio 44.07% -17.53% -52.43% -70.02% Wisconsin 54.49% -54.65% -51.08% -71.83% Texas 29.98% 48.68% -56.57% -72.89% Louisiana 50.38% 77.86% -78.09% -82.75% Minnesota 62.43% -37.75% -53.18% -85.51% Alaska 57.13% 37.10% -63.83% -69.56% Oregon 24.57% -35.21% -1.32% -67.26% Alabama 79.10% -22.91% -52.35% -73.82% Tennessee 61.01% 50.36% -53.98% -76.23% New Mexico 55.27% 84.23% -57.75% -57.47% Hawaii 90.85% 32.60% -52.39% -78.20% California 104.67% 85.75% -69.84% -77.85% Nebraska 168.93% -6.28% -68.40% -80.71% Michigan 122.89% 14.81% -14.33% -78.89% Virginia 316.58% 205.77% -10.10% -71.56% District of Columbia 714.58% 712.89% 137.11% -47.65%

*Refers to the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the week of September 27, 2021 compared to the week of September 30, 2019.

**Refers to the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the week of September 27, 2021 compared to the week of January 1, 2020.

***Refers to the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the week of September 27, 2021 compared to the week of September 28, 2020.

****Refers to the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims between the weeks of March 15, 2021 to September 27, 2021 compared to the weeks of March 16, 2020 to September 28, 2020.

