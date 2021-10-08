Former Dolphin Trainer Goes To The Dogs For A Cause

After working her dream job of training dolphins for several years at Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City Beach, Florida, Cassie Krause ’10 made a career change: taking a position in which she was, well, a fish out of water.

For the past five years, Krause has worked as a service dog trainer for Smoky Mountain Service Dogs in Lenoir City, Tennessee, just outside of Knoxville. She trains puppies for veterans with disabilities, especially those with mobility assistance needs.

“It’s something I’m good at that I didn’t think I’d be good at,” Krause said. “Dog training is a dream that I didn’t know was a possibility. It’s really cool to know that I can combine my passion for animals and give back to the military.”

Krause, who graduated with a degree in wildlife sciences from the College of Natural Resources and Environment and a minor in biology from the College of Science, serves as the lead puppy trainer for Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. She trains puppies from an age range of 8-weeks old to 1-year old. She currently works with 16 puppies that, after a year with Krause, advance to the next stage of training at the company’s facility to work with a different trainer.

(Cassie Krause was featured in the summer issue of Virginia Tech Magazine, along with several other alumni. Read about them.)

Krause never expected to be a service dog trainer. At Gulf World Marine Park, she worked with bottle-nosed dolphins, California sea lions, and parrots. She performed shows, helped with educational outreach, and participated in rehabilitation efforts of animals that were rescued from dire circumstances.

But a desire to be closer to Virginia, where her parents lived, led her to start a job search.

“This job found me,” Krause said. “I was surprised to have found it. I never even thought about service dog training as a career. I was always interested in the exotic animals, but I thought this was cool, so I applied.”

Part of the interest stemmed from her love of Virginia Tech’s Corps of Cadets. Krause wasn’t a cadet, but she respected and admired their commitment to service.

Now, she finds herself giving back to service members who, in most cases, have sacrificed so much for their country. Her position allows her to combine two passions: a love for animals and a desire to give back.

“Serving our country, our service men and service women, is pretty awesome,” Krause said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, let me help you get through the day by having this animal that can help take care of you and be your battle buddy and make every day a little easier.’

“Human companionship can only go so far. People don’t like to feel that they’re a burden, but when you have this canine companion that the sight of it brings you joy, then you feel the responsibility for the dog. It’s, ‘OK, he’s taking care of me, so I’ve got to take care of him. I’ve got to take him out. I’ve got to take him for these walks. That, in turn, will help me get out and get better.’ It’s kind of cool how this job fell into my lap. The stars aligned.”