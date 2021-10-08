2022 Roanoke College Management Program Accepting Nominations

The Management Institute (TMI), sponsored by Roanoke College’s Business Administration and Economics department, is accepting nominations for the 2022 Management Program. The application deadline is Friday, November 12, 2021. The program will be held during the spring semester, opening with a networking and team building event on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The mission of The Management Institute, in operation for 33 years, is to provide the Roanoke Valley business community with a viable management education program that is timely, competitive and informative, and thereby assists in the continued educational development of middle and upper-level managers. The Management Institute was developed by Roanoke College to meet the management training needs specific to the Roanoke Valley as identified by local business leaders.

The 2022 Management Program will give participants a fresh look at analyzing, planning and implementing innovative programs; an opportunity to interact with their professional peers: and an ongoing network comprised of institute faculty and participants, who can offer support and encouragement regarding how to lead and manage organizations during the 21st century.

In order to participate, an individual employee must be nominated by an organizational sponsor. Organizations may nominate more than one employee. A maximum of 18 candidates will be admitted to the program this year with a cost of $1,950 per participant.

The curriculum is reviewed and revised annually by the steering committee. The program will consist of 12 weeks of formal instruction. Sessions meet on Thursday evenings at Roanoke College from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. beginning January 20, 2022.

Topics scheduled to be covered in 2022 include: Organizational Behavior Theory in Leadership and Management Of Your Business; Individual Differences, Perception & Memory; Managing the Multi-Generational Workplace Using Motivational Theory; Finance for Non-financial Managers, Leadership in Crisis, The Role of Teamwork, Teams and Leadership from Within, Managing Your Human Capital and Developing Your Workforce; Collaboration, Communication and Security for Business in the Cloud; Mental Health during the Pandemic: Implications for the Workforce; Behavioral Economics and Employee Performance; and Achieving Personal Financial Success.

The Steering Committee includes Samuel L. Lionberger, Jr., Lionberger Construction Co., Chair; Sharon Gibbs, Director, Roanoke College, Dr. Mike Smith, Lecturer, Roanoke College; Dr. Ali Nazemi, Roanoke College (Retired); Lisa Clause, Richfield Living; Ken Lanford, Lanford Brothers Company, Inc.; Jim Cowan, CowanPerry, PC; Will Karbach, Navigator 267 Inc.; Jennifer Jones, Lawrence Companies; Will Farmer, TradeRev; and Mark Gobble, Merrill Lynch.

For further information, please contact The Management Institute Director Sharon Gibbs, (540) 375-2429; [email protected] or Janet Duncan, secretary, at (540) 375-2426 or [email protected] or visit: www.roanoke.edu/TMI.