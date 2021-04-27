55 GAUNTLET Businesses Ready to Compete for Prizes

Fifty-five businesses survived the 2021 GAUNTLET Program and are now entering the competition portion to compete, “shark tank style”, for cash and in-kind prizes.

The community can support these local, innovative businesses by contributing their time and experience as a prize awarded at The GAUNTLET Graduation & Awards ceremony, on May 27th. These prizes consist of cash prizes AND services that fortify small businesses.

The entrepreneurs have stated their main needs are marketing and financial services, website assistance, additional mentorship, chamber/networking memberships, and of course, cash, to take their business to the next level.

If you have marketing skills or financial advising experience, if you’d like to give back by offering additional mentorship to a new business, you can show up for you community and support local businesses by donating cash, your time and/or experience at https://theadvancementfoundation.org/the-gauntlet.

The GAUNTLET Graduation & Awards Ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 27th at The Vinton War Memorial. The competing businesses will set up tables to display their products and services. The event will be held indoor and outdoor. Come out to show your support for new and upcoming businesses.