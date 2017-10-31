Lewis Gale Receives “A” Rating for Patient Safety From National Organization

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care ratings organization today released new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. The Safety Grade assigns letter grades of A, B, C, D, or F to a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other safety concerns.LewisGale Medical Center is among only 832 hospitals nationwide to receive an “A” for its commitment to keeping patients safe and meeting the highest standards.

“This rating is not by happenstance. It takes the complete dedication of every physician, nurse, and employee to achieve this highest standard of patient safety,” stated Brian Baumgardner, LewisGale Medical Center’s CEO. “While we are extremely proud of this achievement, this is truly the level of care that every single patient expects and deserves.”

Developed under the guidance of a Blue Ribbon National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicity available hospital safety data to assign a grade to hospitals. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer reviewed, and fully transparent.

“We congratulate the clinicians, Board, management, and staff of LewisGale Medical Center for showing the country what it means to put patient safety first,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

For more information on LewisGale Medical Center’s grade, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.