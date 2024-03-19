VA’s Longest / Longest-running Adventure Triathlon Returns For 25th Year

Athletes from across the Mid-Atlantic region will convene at New River Trail State Park on Sept. 21, 2024, for the New River Trail Challenge Triathlon presented by Dominion Energy.

The three-stage, 65.2-mile race, which is a part of the Virginia State Parks Adventure Series, begins with a 40-mile out-and-back bike leg, followed by a 12.1-mile downriver kayak paddle and ends with a half-marathon run along the river.

Registration is limited to 250 participants, and athletes of all fitness levels and age groups are invited to compete solo or in teams of two or three. Overall male and female winners will receive a $250 Virginia State Parks gift certificate. The fastest team will receive a $300 gift certificate.

“The New River Trail Challenge is a race for everyone. We have competitors of all skill levels, ranging from world-class athletes to bucket listers from the age of 16 to 72,” said Virginia State Parks Promotions Manager Steve Boyd. “Thanks to our long-time sponsor Dominion Energy and the hardworking crew of New River Trail State Park, the Challenge is one of the premiere adventure races in the Mid-Atlantic region, attracting competitors from 14 states and the District of Columbia.”

Early registration is recommended as the Challenge reached capacity in June last year. Early registrants receive price discounts and are guaranteed a New River Trail Triathlon t-shirt.

To learn more or to register, go to virginiastateparks.gov/nrt-challenge.