Adventure Saturday at Explore Park is Saturday, April 27

Roanoke County’s Explore Park will host a full day of expanded family activities on Saturday, April 27! Adventure Saturday will feature Treetop Quest, river clean-up, nature activities and a Twilight Zipline experience at Treetop Quest. See the full event schedule below.

River Clean-Up – 9 AM to 12 PM

Join our Volunteer Coordinator as we complete a clean-up event along the Roanoke River. Please wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. Clean-up supplies are provided on-site at Journey’s End.

Treetop Quest – 10 AM to 5 PM

Your aerial adventure awaits at Treetop Quest! Advance registration is preferred at ExplorePark.org/Treetop, Walk-ups based on availability. Save $5 after 3 PM on weekends with the last call discount.

Twilight Zipline at Treetop Quest – Time Slots 7 PM to 8:40 PM

Soar through the trees in darkness and strap on a head lamp at Treetop Quest! Start times available from 7 PM to 8:40 PM. Advance registration required at ExplorePark.org/Treetop!

10 AM – 3 PM

Nature Education Activities & Crafts Our Explore Park Naturalist and Virginia Master Naturalists have activities and crafts focused on animal tracks, including the animals at Explore Park!

Live Animals with Southwest VA Wildlife Center – 10 AM – 1 PM Meet a variety of animal ambassadors, compare their feet and learn about the tracks they leave.

Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt

Disc Golf Demonstrations with Roanoke Disc Golf

Climbing Tower

Campsite Tours at Don’s Cab-Inns

Just the Right Gear Bike Workshops

10 AM – E-Bike Demonstrations

1 PM – How to Change a Flat Tire

2 PM – Choosing a Bike

Twin Creeks Brewpub – Open 12 PM to 9 PM

For more information about this event, visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com or call (540) 427-1800.