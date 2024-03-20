Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeArts / Events Etc.
Arts / Events Etc.

Roanoker Sings With U.S. Navy Band “Sea Chanters” During 2024 National Tour

0
Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff.

Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff, from Roanoke, Va., sings with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during their performance at First Presbyterian Church of Oklahoma City while on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The Sea Chanters will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.

Previous article
VA’s Longest / Longest-running Adventure Triathlon Returns For 25th Year

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

VA’s Longest / Longest-running Adventure Triathlon Returns For 25th Year

Arts / Events Etc. 0
Athletes from across the Mid-Atlantic region will convene at...

MELINDA MYERS: Evoke Positive Emotions by Adding the Pantone Color of the Year to Your Garden

Columnists 0
Add a warm, cozy feel to this year’s gardens...

Children Invited To Hop Up to Mill Mountain Zoo for Spring Break Camp 2024

Community 0
Mill Mountain Zoo has announced its upcoming Spring Break...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.