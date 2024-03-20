Roanoker Sings With U.S. Navy Band “Sea Chanters” During 2024 National Tour

Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff, from Roanoke, Va., sings with the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during their performance at First Presbyterian Church of Oklahoma City while on the ensemble’s 2024 national tour. The Sea Chanters will travel 2500 miles over 21 days across five states on their 2024 national tour to connect Americans from all walks of life to their Navy while honoring veterans and inspiring future service.