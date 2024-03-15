Her masters’ degree thesis is based on her research about Appalachian women during the West Virginia mine wars in the 1910s, when coal miners attempted to unionize. Life was hard, but many of the women describe these times as the best in their lives.

Why?

“It has to do with the community they built with each other. Many lived in tents with dirt floors, but they could gather with other women and share the load of cooking, child care, and other household tasks. They connected,” said Harless. “I created the exhibit from the research I’m already doing to give library visitors a broader idea of the life and role of women in Appalachia through the decades.”

The exhibit highlights a slice of women’s history in the Appalachian region focusing on food, crafting, and activism.

“The best part about creating this exhibit is thinking about the story I want to tell,” said Harless. “Each section tells a story about their lives with the thread of community connecting them.”