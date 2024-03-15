Virginia Tech Celebrates National Agriculture Week

“Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful, and most noble employment of man.” – George Washington, 1797

Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will celebrate National Agriculture Week from March 17-23.

National Agriculture Week commemorates the vital role that agriculture plays in feeding our world and supporting our national economy. For example, did you know that:

Agriculture is Virginia’s largest private industry.

97 percent of Virginia farms are family-owned.

Virginia agriculture has an economic impact of $82.3 billion annually.

Virginia agriculture supports more than 1.6 million jobs.

On average, 16 cents out of every consumer dollar spent goes to the farmer.

The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will highlight the contributions of America’s farms, farmers, and agricultural workers through several events taking place on campus during National Agriculture Week:

Tuesday, March 19 – Farm animal petting zoo

Celebrate National Agriculture Day at a petting zoo on the Graduate Life Center Lawn from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Precious Valley Farms and students from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will be on hand to discuss and promote animal agriculture and care.

Thursday, March 21 – Agriculture Week meals

Stop by West End Market Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to enjoy local food dishes showcasing Virginia’s top agricultural products.

Throughout the week, look for signs all around campus that share fun facts about agriculture and how it relates to our daily lives.

You can also support National Agriculture Week by shopping at a local farmer’s market, visiting a local farm, or spreading awareness on social media.