SERWAN ZANGANA: There Has Been No Peace Under Biden – May God Bless America in 2024

Now that 2023 is over, Americans and many people across the world will always remember the wounds that were left in their souls. The United States’ policy under Joe Biden’s presidency has brought a new catastrophe upon itself in the Middle East and some other parts of the world. It has not only agonized people in the region but also impacted Americans.

The unlimited spending and funding the two wars of Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Hamas has pulled the United States to a deeper ditch of debt ($34 Trillion). The reckless actions of the Biden Administration has driven America domestically and internationally to a serious crisis.

Evidently, the Ukraine-Russia war is America’s politicians’ war with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s role playing as marionette. Sadly, in this show the Ukrainians are sacrificing their lives. Often, either directly or indirectly, every new elected president stirs up situations in some part of the world. Obviously, the purpose of the Ukraine-Russia war is completely in contrast to President Biden’s “defending democracy” claim.

Furthermore, the United States’ role in handling the Israel-Hamas war has created a critical situation and discredited President Biden among the Arab allies in the region. The Biden administration has created more adversaries, which escalated the threats and put American troops in a dangerous situation in the Middle East.

Now, the United States is facing more hostilities from various Iran-backed groups and militias in the region. Many U.S. military bases and troops in Iraq and Syria are under constant drone attacks. For example, the American troops’ safest zone in the City of Erbil in Kurdistan-Iraq has turned into one of the unsafest places because of multiple drone attacks.

This situation has been intensified and is causing increasing aggressions toward the U.S. For example, the Houthi group, an Iranian-backed Yemeni militia, began attacking commercial ships and cargos. Of course, such hostilities are impacting the transportations in the region’s seas. As the international trades are affected by the attacks, this puts the United States in another predicament by needing to take responsibility and respond to the attacks.

In fact, American allies in the Middle East are in a complicated situation. They are completely unable to point a blaming finger at Biden’s Administration for mishandling the Israel-Hamas war. Due to existing interests, many nations in the region are silent or playing a role of mediator only. It is a grueling environment for the region’s nations, such as Jordan, Egypt, the Arab Peninsula, and Iraq. In fact, the Iraqi Prime Minister has called for an end to the presence of the U.S. forces in Iraq as result of the latest attack on one of the Iraqi militias. But there is an immense disagreement about this among the Iraqi groups, especially the Kurds.

President Biden has flabbergasted many of his supporters in the United States. Obviously, the majority of Muslims and Arabs in America have been long-time Democrat voters. But President Biden was unable to balance his relationship between Arabs and his support for Israel.

Regardless of his expression of sympathy for the victims and hostages, “ I think we need a pause,” Biden said. His actions spoke louder than his words. “Time to get the prisoners out,” he said. But evidently, President Biden failed to accomplish the mission and get all the prisoners out. Apparently, it does not appear that those lives matter to Biden.

Sadly, innocent people of all religions and ethnicities were getting killed in 2023. And to look back, nothing can be seen but President Biden as a record-breaking number one warmonger.

All in all, the best thing we can say is, May God bless America and bring peace to all in 2024.