SERWAN ZANGANA: May God’s Will ALWAYS Overpower My Will

Between God’s will and our free will, our lives continue on earth. The outcome of the two Wills allow ALL the happenings that come our way. We strive and believe in our power, but in a blink of an eye we can fall and suffer severely for a long time. The vulnerability of humans is invisible until a crisis happens. At the time of the crisis, we realize the weakness of our body and the separation of our soul from reality.

Between our selfishness and the delusion of our strength living in the mundane world, we forget that this reality is only a dream. At the time of the crisis, we wake up to the reality of human suffering with no hope, no power, and no strength to crawl out.

“But we have this treasure in jars of clay, to show that the ultimate surpassing power belongs to God and not to us.” 2 Corinthians 4:7

Regardless of our intelligence and the direction we desire to take, God’s will shifts our routes / plans and dictates our lives. It is the destiny that God created and it is only a delusion to believe that we are engineers of such creativities and inventions in life!

The mystery of life and death is in God’s hands alone and we often – if ever – understand this reality. Our free will is in a process of accepting or denying God’s will, but regardless, his will, overcomes the power of ours unless he deems otherwise.

“I make known the end from the beginning, from ancient times, what is still to come. I say, ‘My purpose will stand, and I will do all that I please.” Isaiah 46:10

During a crisis, we constantly question and wonder why this happens to us. Is it God’s punishment or human pride that brought the crisis upon oneself? I ask myself how very simply I fell and broke a part of my body? Seconds, prior to that I was strong and standing firm, and now weak and powerless of body. Why?

Perhaps we deserve what happens to us, or it is a pop quiz from God to check our faith and patience. Obviously, life is not a playground and our happiness is not predestined. The only thing that distinguishes two drops of tears is a feeling which is of grief or of joy.

The internal battle is often between accepting our fate and submitting to God’s will, or living in denial by distracting ourselves with worldly goods. It is the matter of our consciousness and mindfulness to believe that as we further ascend, we get closer to fall.

And the power of God’s will always overpower my will.