Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra To Present Concerts Feb 3rd & 4th

Live Baroque music will be celebrated with period instruments in a close, immersive environment with the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra.

The program features multiple solo violas, violins and cellos supported by the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra Ensemble.

Highly talented artists will perform in a relaxed, fun environment.  Captivating historical highlights will be shared.

Performance: A Celebration of Chamber Music in Roanoke:

– Saturday, February 3 @ 7:00 P.M., St. John Lutheran Church, 4608 Brambleton Avenue

– Sunday, February 4 @ 3:00 P.M., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 Jefferson St.

Open Access with suggested admission of $20 and plenty of free parking. Tickets are available at the door.

Follow RBCO on www.RoanoqueBaroque.org and Facebook.

To host a musical performance in your neighborhood, reference the Roanoke Arts Commission online or contact us at RoanoqueBaroque.org for assistance.

Op/Ed: School Choice Week, by Winsome Earle-Sears, Lt. Governor of Virginia
SERWAN ZANGANA: There Has Been No Peace Under Biden – May God Bless America in 2024

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

