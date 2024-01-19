Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra To Present Concerts Feb 3rd & 4th

Live Baroque music will be celebrated with period instruments in a close, immersive environment with the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra.

The program features multiple solo violas, violins and cellos supported by the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Orchestra Ensemble.

Highly talented artists will perform in a relaxed, fun environment. Captivating historical highlights will be shared.

Performance: A Celebration of Chamber Music in Roanoke:

– Saturday, February 3 @ 7:00 P.M., St. John Lutheran Church, 4608 Brambleton Avenue

– Sunday, February 4 @ 3:00 P.M., First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2101 Jefferson St.

Open Access with suggested admission of $20 and plenty of free parking. Tickets are available at the door.

To host a musical performance in your neighborhood, reference the Roanoke Arts Commission online or contact us at RoanoqueBaroque.org for assistance.