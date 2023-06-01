Youngkin Celebrates the Consolidation of Virginia’s Workforce Program

Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed House Bill 2195 and Senate Bill 1470 to create the Virginia Department of Workforce Development and Advancement, that will create, sustain, and retain a highly skilled workforce.

“Last year, my administration released its ‘Compete to Win’ plan and we have been laser-focused on bringing the Commonwealth of Virginia to a whole new level. The bills I signed today will fundamentally transform our workforce for the future and better position the Commonwealth to not only compete, but win,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “With our foot on the accelerator, I am confident we will win big and set the national standard for talent.”

“It is essential that every Virginian has access to top-notch education and training for in-demand jobs,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “Today’s announcement is a shining example of government working better for employers and employees.”

“After 30 years of people trying, we have been successful in bringing workforce development programs under the mission of the new Department of Workforce Development and Advancement and that will allow us to provide better services and training to Virginians, measure and optimize our programs, create more high-paying jobs, and enable the Commonwealth to better compete with other states,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “This effort will accelerate Virginia’s economic growth and keep Virginia as the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“For Virginia to have a bright future, we must have a well-trained workforce ready and able to fill the jobs of tomorrow. A trained workforce is the best economic development tool that we can possibly have. This legislation makes Virginia more attractive for businesses looking to grow,” said Senator Frank Ruff.

“A skilled and readily available workforce is essential to building a strong and vibrant economy,” said Delegate Kathy Byron. “By transforming the delivery of Virginia’s workforce development programs, we are strengthening our ability to attract and grow businesses throughout the commonwealth, creating jobs and growing our economy.”