SML Antique & Classic Boat To Hold Annual Spring Show

The SML Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society will hold their annual Spring Boat Show at the Bridgewater Plaza Condo docks on Saturday June 10th from 10AM until 2PM and is free to the public.

This event is a preview of the groups major show held in September and a great opportunity to see around a dozen antique and classic boats up close and ask their owners any questions you may have.

For further chapter information check our website www.woodenboats.net or contact Chapter President John Coffman at (443) 204-6500 or email: [email protected].