Carilion Clinic Names New President / Chief Operating Officer

Nancy Howell Agee to continue as Chief Executive Officer

Carilion Clinic has announced that Steve Arner has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of the $2.4 billion not-for-profit academic health system and Nancy Howell Agee continues as CEO.

Arner oversees the day-to-day management of Carilion’s seven hospitals – including a children’s hospital, Level 1 trauma center and more than 240 medical offices.

He has helped spearhead capital improvements that include the Crystal Spring Tower addition to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, on schedule for completion in 2025.

“Steve is an outstanding leader, and we are delighted to promote him,” said Agee. “He has a strong work ethic and cares deeply about our patients, our teams and our work together caring for the communities we serve.”

Arner was integral to the health system’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and, as chair of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association during the first year and a half of the pandemic, coordinated the collective response of Virginia’s health care provider organizations.

“Carilion today is a nationally ranked academic health system that provides an extraordinary range of services, from primary care to the most advanced, complex care,” said Arner. “I look forward to continuing on a pathway of growth and collaboration.”

Previously, Arner served as senior vice president with responsibility for cardiovascular care, operating rooms, engineering and environmental services, and he held administrative responsibility for the health system’s Roanoke-based operations. In addition, he was President and CEO of Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital and has worked in human resources and finance.

Arner has been a member of the VHHA board of directors since 2014, has been a part of the executive committee since 2015 and was chair from October 2020 through April 2022. He was the State Delegate to the American Hospital Association Regional Policy Board from 2016 to 2021 and serves on the Strategic Planning Committee for America’s Essential Hospitals.