Museums Issue Open Call For Train Photography

Submissions considered for a summer train exhibition at the O. Winston Link Museum

The Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museums announce a call to photographers and visionaries for an upcoming On the Rails photography exhibition, which will be on view at the O. Winston Link Museum from June 30 until November 1, 2023.

Artists and photographers are encouraged to submit work for consideration showcasing their train photography for display, either inspired by O. Winston Link, contemporary trainspotting, or highlighting another related train contemporary or vintage photographer. The exhibition is open to anyone in or outside the Greater Roanoke Valley.

If you would like to participate, please submit no more than two photographs to Ashley Webb, Curator of Collections and Exhibitions, via email at [email protected] There is no charge for your submission; however, works must be exhibit ready, either framed or printed on a medium that lends itself easily to exhibition, i.e. photographs printed on aluminum.

The museum will not frame or provide hardware for the reverse of works. The final day to submit photography for consideration is June 2, 2023. If accepted, artist drop-off of exhibit ready works will occur June 22 and June 23. For questions or more information, please contact Ashley Webb, at either 540.982.5465 or [email protected]

The History and Link museums are housed in an historic train passenger station across from Hotel Roanoke. The museums are operated by the Historical Society of Western Virginia and are open Tuesday through Saturdays, 10 am – 4:30 pm.