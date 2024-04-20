Adventure Into The Great Outdoors on Greenways and Trails in The Salem Area

The Roanoke Valley abounds in rich, natural settings. Fortunately, the area hosts a robust system of greenways and trails waiting to be explored. Russ Craighead walks a section nearly every day, camera in hand.

On Saturday, May 11 at 11 am, Russ will give a talk about the greenways and trails in or near Salem using his extensive collection of photographs to illustrate highlights along the way: waterways, terrain features, plants, animals, and birds, as well as remnants of historic structures located on or near the trails. The talk will be held at the Salem Museum as part of the museum’s Speaker Series.

Russ will share a map of the greenways and trails in the Roanoke Valley to provide an overview of the pathways that are currently available, including newly opened sections. He will also describe the sections that are under construction or still in the planning stages.

Russ Craighead is a Salem native and an avid hiker. He serves as one of Salem’s citizen representatives to the Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission. The Commission includes representatives from Salem and Roanoke City, the Town of Vinton, and Botetourt and Roanoke Counties. The system provides significant quality of life benefits for recreation, health, the economy, and nature and history education.