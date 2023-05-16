Roanoke Center Builds STEM Excitement By Teaming Up With Area Schools

Concerns were mixed among 150 Roanoke City elementary school students gathered at the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center as they pondered making a new home 240 trillion miles from Earth.

Some worried about taking up resources needed by other forms of life, others asked about the possibility of hostile neighbors, and some fretted about what the chickens aboard their spaceship would eat.

The third, fourth, and fifth graders were all participating in the Roanoke Center’s ACE: Association for the Colonization of Exoplanets program, which challenges students to plan the settlement of a rocky, Earth-sized planet in another solar system.

“Students receive specialized mission parameters based on the engineering discipline that inspires them: aerospace, agricultural, biomedical, civil, electrical, or mechanical,” said Ashley Sloan, the center’s lead STEM instructor. “They then use real data that NASA has collected about the exoplanet, TRAPPIST-1e, to identify opportunities and challenges and how they should proceed to colonize this new world.”

ACE is one of several programs offered by the Roanoke Center that provide hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The students are all part of Roanoke City’s PLATO program for gifted students. They grappled with problems such as traveling through space, growing food, fighting disease, and developing clean energy sources while building their own prototypes for devices that would help the fledgling colony survive.

But they don’t have to figure it out alone. They also get advice from professional engineers, such as Daniel Fralin, a civil engineer with a consulting firm in Rocky Mount, Virginia.

“I got to sit down with the students and talk about city planning and providing utilities and resources for this colony they are trying to create,” Fralin said. “Kids know engineers exist, but they don’t really know who they are. Through programs like this, they can see that we’re just like them and that they can be an engineer, too.”

Scott Weimer, executive director of Roanoke Regional Initiatives, said the Roanoke Center, part of Outreach and International Affairs, hopes to expand the program to include expertise from Virginia Tech faculty members.

“Educational engagement programs with our local schools are one way that we continue to fulfill the university’s land-grant mission,” Weimer said. “In a few more years, these students will be making plans for their futures, and experiences like this one give them the confidence to pursue STEM careers, such as engineering.”

Caroline Suess, a fourth grade teacher at Highland Park Elementary School, said she was inspired by the creativity baked into the program and the way it was able to spark the students’ imaginations.

“There’s not a lot of time in our lessons for the ‘what ifs,’” she said. “Oftentimes the teacher is looking for the right answer, and students don’t want to respond unless they know they are right. But if we took a little bit of time to add a ‘what if,’ heads that are down on the desk would be suddenly lifted.”

Don Pizzullo, manager of STEM programming at the Roanoke Center, said another advantage of the ACE program is that it can be customized to fit any age group. “By adjusting the complexity of the science and engineering components, this program can truly be engaging for kindergarten students all the way up to 12th graders, in groups large or small,” he said.