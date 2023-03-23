Opening Weekend at Explore Park – Sat., April 1 & Sun., April 2

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host opening weekend at Explore Park on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Opening weekend will be filled with aerial adventure and family activities in the Park including Treetop Quest opening weekend, Roanoke River Clean-Up event, nature crafts, hikes and more.

Saturday, April 1:

Treetop Quest Opening Day – 10 AM to 5 PM

Soar into spring at Treetop Quest on Opening Day! Advance registration is preferred, walk-ups based on availability. Save $5 after 3 PM on weekends with the last call discount. Visit www.ExplorePark.org/Treetop to register in advance.

Roanoke River Clean-Up – 9 AM to 12 PM

Come help Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism clean-up selected trails and river frontage along the Roanoke River at Explore Park on Saturday, April 1! Gloves, trash-bags and other needed materials will be provided by our department’s Volunteer Coordinator. To sign up as an individual or group, please email [email protected] or call (540) 682-3123.

Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt & Woodland Nature Crafts – 10 AM to 3 PM

Join the Explore Park Naturalist for a fun, self-guided nature scavenger hunt throughout Explore Park, as well as woodland nature craft activities.

Society of American Foresters Hike – 10 AM & 11:30 AM

The Society of American Foresters – Blue Ridge Chapter will lead a hike on the Foresters Trail at Explore Park.

Wildflower Walk with Virginia Master Naturalists – 1:30 PM to 3 PM

Virginia Master Naturalists will lead a nature walk to discovery and identify wildflowers along the trails at Explore Park.

Twin Creeks Brewpub – Open 12 PM – 7 PM

Blue Ridge Campground – Season Opening

Blue Ridge Campground at Explore Park is open for its second season starting Saturday, April 1! Primitive campsites, raised platforms and group campsites are available Thursday, Friday and Saturday from April 1 to October 28. Visit www.ExplorePark.org/Camping for camp site and booking details.

Sunday, April 2:

Treetop Quest – 10 AM to 5 PM

Twin Creeks Brewpub – Open 12 PM – 7 PM

Wood Bunny Paint Party at Twin Creeks Brewpub – 3 PM to 5 PM

Twin Creeks Brewpub is hosting a Wooden Bunny Paint Party from 3 PM to 5 PM. Click here to purchase tickets for the event hosted by Twin Creeks Brewpub.

For more information about this event series please call (540) 427-1800 or visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com.