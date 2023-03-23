Middle Atlantic PGA Section Announces 2023 Player Development Grant Winners 

The Middle Atlantic Section of the PGA of America (MAPGA) has announced its 2023 Player Development Grant Winners, which are annually awarded to deserving PGA Member golf facilities who have shown an unwavering commitment to growing the game.

This year, the MAPGA has designated $25,000 in grants across 16 golf facilities throughout the region, which will be used by MAPGA Professionals to purchase equipment and resources to utilize in youth training and developmental golf programs for newcomers to the game.

“Each year the MAPGA recognizes outstanding PGA Member golf facilities throughout the Middle Atlantic region for their unmatched dedication toward growing the game of golf among youth, diverse populations and newcomers to the sport,” said Jon Guhl, Executive Director, Middle Atlantic PGA. “In total we’ve identified 16 facilities in 2023 and allocated $25,000 in player development grants that will be used by PGA Professionals to continue driving their great golf programming forward.” This brings the total for the 13 years of the program to over $250,000 in grants to help grow the game of golf.

The MAPGA facilities have been awarded Player Development Grants in 2023 include the following:

Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville, Va.

Colonial Heritage Club in Williamsburg, Va.

First Tee of DC in Washington, D.C.

First Tee Roanoke Valley in Roanoke, Va.

First Tee Virginia Blue Ridge in Charlottesville, Va.

Fox Hollow Training Center in Timonium, Md.

Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg, Va.

Lexington Golf and Country Club in Lexington, Va.

Musket Ridge Golf Club in Myersville, Md.

Newport News Golf Club in Newport News, Va.

Pine Ridge Golf Course in Timonium, Md.

Prince William Golf Course in Nokesville, Va.

Spring Creek Golf Club in Zion Crossroads, Va.

Steve Bosdosh Golf Academy in Ijamsville, Md.

The Federal Club in Glen Allen, Va.

TPC Potomac in Potomac, Md.

Adds Guhl, “The grants provided to these PGA Member facilities will be used to buy equipment, expand programming, and provide the necessary expert instruction needed to develop players at every level and make them lifelong golfers.”

