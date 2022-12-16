VA Tech Basketball Teams Partner With Carilion Children’s Patients to Fight Cancer

Virginia Tech Basketball is teaming up with Carilion Children’s to fight pediatric cancer. In a first, players and coaches from the men’s and women’s teams will partner with Carilion Pediatric Hematology-Oncology patients, getting creative to raise pediatric cancer awareness.

More than 25 participating children and teens will have the chance to paint custom shoes for the coaches and basketball staff to wear later this season. Players and coaches joined the kids and their families onsite at the Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center on Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16, as they created their designs.

“We are looking forward to partnering with local kids to raise awareness,” said Mike Young, ahead of the event. “It’ll be great to get to know them and an honor to wear their designs for such an important cause.”

The specially-designed sneakers will be worn by the women’s basketball coaches and staff at the Jan. 12 game against Louisville in Cassell Coliseum. The men’s basketball coaches and staff will wear their sneakers on Jan. 28 when the Hokies host Syracuse.

This event is part of an ongoing NCAA initiative called “Coaches vs. Cancer,” where collegiate basketball coaches and staff nationwide wear sneakers at designated games to raise awareness for the cause.

“Our players always look forward to getting out in the community,” said Virginia Tech women’s basketball head coach Kenny Brooks. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to localize this national initiative with our partners at Carilion and put the spotlight on these kids.”